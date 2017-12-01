U2 Lead Singer Bono Details Tom Brady’s ‘Low Key’ Philanthropic Efforts

Not many people have little-known stories about Tom Brady, but U2 frontman Bono does.

Bono appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football”, and was asked about the experience of delivering the memorable halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVI. As the conversation continued, it eventually shifted towards New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Turns out, Bono is a pretty big Brady guy.

“He’s obviously a great leader on the field, but I can tell you off the field, he’s also a great leader,” Bono said. “In 2005, he became the millionth member of the ONE Campaign to fight extreme poverty. It’s an organization that I co-founded, and he traveled to Ghana and Uganda, kept it low key. He did stuff behind the scenes, and that’s sort of the measure of a different kind of man than maybe the one you know.”

Brady’s philanthropic efforts — particularly with Best Buddies — have been pretty well documented, but his actions back in 2005 have flown under the radar a bit.

The two’s charitable relationship actually continued over the years, with Brady even offering to slap someone’s posterior to help Bono’s charity out in 2015. To be clear, however, the primary focus was to give the winner of an auction a throwing lesson and even a congratulatory smack on their rear end.

Either way, when it comes to charity Bono and Brady go back a little ways.

