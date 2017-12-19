Tom Brady Appears In Jimmy Kimmel’s 2017 ‘Year In Unnecessary Censorship’

Perhaps you’re familiar with the recurring “unnecessary censorship” segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” in which videos are edited to make it seem like the people talking — typically well-known individuals — actually are swearing and expressing vulgar thoughts when in reality they’re talking normally.

Well, Kimmel recently released his year-end “unnecessary censorship” segment for 2017, and one of the folks the late-night talk show host pokes fun at is New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Check it out below, with Brady appearing right around the 40-second mark:

This, of course, is an edited version of Brady’s podium comments following Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots QB held up the Vince Lombardi Trophy and declared, “We’re bringing this sucker home!”

When (unnecessarily) bleeped out, well, you can see why it comes off sounding like something else.

