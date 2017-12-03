Patriots’ Trey Flowers Out With Rib Injury For Week 13 Game Vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will be without one of their defensive stalwarts Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots announced Saturday night that defensive end Trey Flowers has been downgraded to out for their Week 13 contest against the Bills in Buffalo.

Flowers sustained the injury in New England’s Week 12 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Newcomer Eric Lee, who recorded a sack in his Patriots debut against Miami, likely will be called upon to help fill the void left by Flowers’ absence. The team also boosted its defensive line depth by promoting Geneo Grissom to the 53-man roster Saturday.

With Flowers now officially inactive, New England will be without at least three key starters against the Bills. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) already have been ruled out of the contest, while center David Andrews (illness), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) are among notable players listed as questionable.

Replacing Flowers will be no easy task for the Patriots. The third-year defensive end currently leads the team with six sacks to go along with 46 tackles.

