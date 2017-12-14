Kenny Britt’s Former GM Had Some Unkind Words About New Patriots Wideout

New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey did not hold back when asked about waiving wide receiver Kenny Britt, who latched on with the New England Patriots on Wednesday.

Dorsey’s comments on Britt, who was cut Friday, were not his only controversial statements while speaking Thursday on “The Really Big Show” with Aaron Goldhammer on WKNR 850.

“I have no problem making that decision,” Dorsey said. “From a cultural standpoint, I don’t think he fits in the prototypical character point of what I’m looking for in terms of a leader. He did not live up to his expectations as a player.”

Britt signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract with the Browns this offseason while Sashi Brown was still Cleveland’s general manager. Brown was fired and Dorsey was hired on the same day last Thursday.

Dorsey also said Britt “may have a higher opinion of himself than I have of him as a player, so I thought that was easy.”

Ouch. Britt reportedly was sent home before the Browns’ Week 6 matchup with the Texans earlier this season after missing curfew in Houston.

Britt caught just 18 passes for 233 yards with two touchdowns in nine games with the Browns after hauling in a career-high 68 passes for 1,002 yards with five touchdowns in 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images