Rex Ryan Ruthlessly Fires Back At Geno Smith After QB’s ‘Coward’ Comment

Did anyone think Rex Ryan was going to sit in silence after one of his former players attacked his character?

Ryan was ripped by Geno Smith last week, with the New York Giants quarterback calling his former coach “a coward” for his critical comments after Eli Manning was benched by the team. Ryan, who coached Smith with the New York Jets for two seasons, acknowledged his appreciation for his former signal-caller, but bluntly stated that he wouldn’t want Smith playing quarterback for him.

Smith returned the bench Sunday, as Manning got the start under center for the Giants’ Week 14 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. But Ryan still had Smith fresh on his brain, and he delivered one of the most vicious retorts we’ve heard in sports in quite some time.

Rex Ryan is a Savage. That chin's A LITTTTTLE SOFT THERE GENO". pic.twitter.com/xiuGpjtNCT — Joe Bryant (@Football_Guys) December 10, 2017

For those who don’t understand the reference, Smith was a part of a heated altercation in the Jets locker room in the offseason leading up to the 2015 season and suffered a fractured jaw on behalf of a punch from former New York linebacker IK Enemkpali. Smith required surgery to repair his jaw and didn’t see regular-season action until Nov. 1.

Smith hasn’t amounted to much in the NFL since being drafted in the second round in 2013, so we’re not sure how he’ll be able to counter Ryan’s latest burn.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images