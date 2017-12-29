Rob Gronkowski Imitates Bill Belichick Answering James Harrison Question

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski cracked himself up Friday while making a funny during his weekly news conference.

Gronkowski was asked by ESPN’s Mike Reiss about new Patriots linebacker James Harrison. Gronkowski did his best Bill Belichick impression in his non-answer.

Rob Gronkowski cracks himself up imitating Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/r4Bizl4yKr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 29, 2017

“I’ve got the (New York) Jets this week,” Gronkowski said, referencing the Patriots’ upcoming game. “I just took one out of Bill’s playbook. I’ve got the Jets, man.”

Gronkowski then was asked if he saw Reiss and Belichick’s exchange from Wednesday.

“Yeah, you failed,” Gronkowski said before bursting out laughing. “He got you good.

“I can’t. I’ve got the Jets.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images