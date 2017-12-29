Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Both Good To Go Sunday After Missing Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s no need to fret about the health of Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski.

Both New England Patriots players said Friday they are feeling fine ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

“I’ll be out there Sunday,” said Brady, who missed Wednesday’s practice with Achilles and shoulder injuries.

Asked whether the shoulder injury was a new ailment or an aggravation of the one he suffered in Week 5, the quarterback responded: “That’s a tricky question. I’ll pass.”

Gronkowski, meanwhile, sat out Thursday’s practice with an illness but said he feels no worse for wear.

“It was just a quick bug,” the tight end said. “I’m back to normal. Feeling fine.”

This Sunday’s game is expected to be one of the coldest in Gillette Stadium history, with the forecast calling for a high temperature in the mid-teens and a wind chill below zero.

The Patriots can clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the 0-15 Cleveland Browns.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images