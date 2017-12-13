Roger Goodell Will Step Down As NFL Commissioner After Next Contract

Roger Goodell is on his last leg.

The NFL commissioner recently signed a five-year contract extension that will take him through the year 2023 and expire in March of 2024.

And then Goodell will step aside.

NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that this will be the last extension for Goodell and he will focus on finding his successor in the next five years.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart says @nflcommish has been clear: This 5-year contract extension will be his last. And he’ll spend timing working on helping find a successor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2017

The commissioner’s new contract could be worth upward of $200 million if he meets the performance benchmarks that were set by the compensation committee.

Goodell succeeded Paul Tagliabue in 2006 and has been with the NFL since 1982 when he was an intern.

Thumbnail photo via Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports Images