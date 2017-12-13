Julian Edelman Cleverly Trolls Falcons’ Super Bowl Collapse In Instagram Post

Julian Edelman is a California guy, but the veteran wide receiver has grown accustomed to the brutal New England winters.

Edelman has spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Patriots, and has played in some absolutely frigid temperatures at Gillette Stadium along the way.

It certainly felt like the Arctic in Boston on Wednesday, as temperatures ranged from the high- to mid-20s and were coupled with a harsh wind chill. This didn’t stop Edelman from braving the conditions, though, and he managed to troll the Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl LI collapse in his wintery Instagram photo.

Boston…. brrrrrrrritttttooo 🧣🧤#28feelslike3 A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Yeah, those numbers sound pretty familiar.

It should be a cold one in Pittsburgh on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Steelers in a Week 15 showdown, with first place in the AFC on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images