Mark Wahlberg Posts Brutally Awkward Video About Patriots’ James Harrison

Mark Wahlberg’s streak of doing almost nothing cool since “The Departed” is alive and well.

The popular actor is (or claims to be) a huge New England Patriots fan. And after his team signed Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison, Wahlberg did what most Patriots fans did: Shared a video of him cruising on a yacht alongside his supermodel wife, hyping up the signing.

Yet somehow, some way, Wahlberg managed to provide one of the most awkward Instagram videos ever.

Check this out:

“Whoa. Go Patriots.”

“Go James Harrison, numbah 92 — wooh.”

We were inclined to stop this video as soon as Marky Mark said, “Hey babe,” but we had to keep watching. Let’s just hope Wahlberg didn’t pull a Super Bowl LI and bail on his vacation before the boat reached the dock.