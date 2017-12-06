Stephen Curry Injury: Right Ankle Sprain To Keep Warriors Star Out At Least Two Weeks

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry missed a bunch of games early in his career because of ankle injuries, and now the two-time NBA MVP is battling a similar ailment again.

Curry, who won’t play against his hometown Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, will have his right ankle sprain checked again in a few weeks. It’s unknown when he’ll return to action.

Injury update: Stephen Curry underwent an MRI today in Charlotte, the results of which confirmed that he suffered a sprained right ankle in last night’s game at New Orleans. The MRI indicated that the ankle is stable and structurally intact. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 5, 2017

Sources: Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry's MRI result revealed no structural damage on injured right ankle, but significant swelling and no return timetable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2017

Curry’s injury comes at a particularly frustrating time given how well he was playing.

Stephen Curry this season: • 2PT: 109/188 — 58%, career-high

• 3PT: 83/218 — 38.1%

• FT: 139/149 — 93.3%

• TS%: 64.3% — 2nd highest in career

• Turnover %: 12.4% — career-best

• Net Rating: +16.6 • PER: 27.3 — 5th in NBA

• WS/48: .280 — 2nd

• RPM: +6.98 — 2nd — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) December 5, 2017

While Curry’s absence is a huge loss for the Warriors, let’s remember they still have three of the top 12 or 15 players without him.

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are superstars capable of carrying a team to victory on a given night, so Golden State shouldn’t have much, if any trouble remaining in first or second place in the Western Conference while their point guard is on the mend.

The Warriors might as well rest Curry for a while. The most important thing is for him to be healthy come playoff time.