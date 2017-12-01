Tom Brady Wishes Jimmy Garoppolo Luck Ahead Of 49ers QB’s First Start

FOXBORO, Mass. — After spending a month on the bench, former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finally will start his first game for the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

It’ll be just the third start of Garoppolo’s NFL career, with his other two coming in place of a suspended Tom Brady early last season. Asked about his former understudy Friday, Brady said he’s still pulling for Garoppolo.

“It’s a great opportunity for Jimmy,” the Patriots quarterback said. “We’ve kept in touch, and I always wish him the best of luck, and I think he’ll do a great job. The Niners are lucky to have him.”

Garoppolo, who was traded to the 49ers on Halloween, backed up rookie C.J. Beathard for his first three games after the move. He made his Niners debut last Sunday after Beathard left with an injury and threw a last-second touchdown pass in a 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Garoppolo, 26, spent his first three and a half pro seasons in New England as Brady’s primary backup. He’s set to hit free agency after this season, giving the 49ers five games to determine whether he is their quarterback of the future.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week the team will simplify its playbook for Garoppolo’s first start, which will come against the QB’s hometown team, the Chicago Bears.

“Whatever he doesn’t feel comfortable with and doesn’t get down in these three practices, then we’ll take it out,” Shanahan told reporters, via NBC Bay Area. “Whatever we go with on Sunday, he’ll know 100 percent of it.”

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images