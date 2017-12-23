UCLA Players Who Shoplifted Alongside LiAngelo Ball Suspended For Rest Of Season

While the most notable of the three UCLA shoplifters, LiAngelo Ball, has left school, the two teammates he committed the crime with still are enrolled.

And they just got suspended the rest of the season.

Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill all were caught and arrested for shoplifting while on a team basketball trip to China, but were brought back to the United States with the help of President Donald Trump.

Upon the return, the trio was suspended indefinitely while UCLA determined what it wanted to do for punishment. The school now has decided it wants to discipline the freshmen by ending their season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

“I’ve told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct,” said head coach Steve Alford in a statement, via ESPN. “Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident that they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward.”

Ball will not be affected after getting pulled out of UCLA by his father LaVar, who wanted his son to continue attempting to advance his basketball career. The 19-year-old now is set to play in Lithuania come January.

Upon returning from Christmas, Riley and Hill will be allowed to practice and attend meetings with the team, but cannot travel nor dress for games for the remainder of this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images.