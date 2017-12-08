Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux Has Potential To Be Classic

Madison Square Garden will play host to a compelling boxing matchup Saturday night, as Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux will take the ring in a bout between a pair of seasoned fighters.
The match will mark the first time ever a pair of multiple gold medal winners square off against one another, and the matchup has all the makings for a classic.
Rigondeaux has obliterated opponents, posting a 17-0 record with 11 knockouts, and in taking on Lomachenko, the 37-year-old Cuban is actually moving up a pair of weight classes. Lomachenko, a 29-year-old from the Ukraine, is 9-1 with seven knockouts.
Here’s the tale of the tape for the two:
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images.
