Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux Has Potential To Be Classic

Madison Square Garden will play host to a compelling boxing matchup Saturday night, as Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux will take the ring in a bout between a pair of seasoned fighters.

The match will mark the first time ever a pair of multiple gold medal winners square off against one another, and the matchup has all the makings for a classic.

Rigondeaux has obliterated opponents, posting a 17-0 record with 11 knockouts, and in taking on Lomachenko, the 37-year-old Cuban is actually moving up a pair of weight classes. Lomachenko, a 29-year-old from the Ukraine, is 9-1 with seven knockouts.

Here’s the tale of the tape for the two:

📜 TALE OF THE TAPE Lomachenko 🆚 Rigondeaux 👑 The WBO World Super-Featherweight Title 📍 Madison Square Garden Theater 📺 Exclusively live in the UK and Ireland on BoxNation on Saturday night at 2am #LomaRigo pic.twitter.com/ZuYTuQdjUB — BoxNation (@boxnationtv) December 5, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images.