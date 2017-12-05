Watch Patriots’ Hollister Twins Sing Ed Sheeran For ‘Most Valuable Performer’

Jacob and Cody Hollister are accomplished football players — accomplished enough that both have spent the entire 2017 season employed by the New England Patriots.

They’re also, as it turns out, talented musicians.

The twin brothers have been nominated for CBS and Sports Illustrated’s inaugural “Most Valuable Performer” award, which showcases NFL players’ off-field talents.

In their audition video, Cody (a wide receiver on the Patriots’ practice squad) and Jacob (New England’s third-string tight end) performed an acoustic version of Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain” with the former playing guitar and both providing vocals.

When @hollister_jacob and @C_hollister81 team up, they make some pretty great music. Do they have the best off-field talent in the NFL? Vote now! https://t.co/hTQg3X0qRI pic.twitter.com/dr4aJwW0Vm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 4, 2017

Pretty impressive stuff.

The Hollisters are competing against the likes of A.J. Green (juggling), Jonathan Stewart (piano), Justin Bethel (drums) and others in the first round of the “Most Valuable Performer” contest.

While Cody Hollister has yet to appear in a game for the Patriots, Jacob Hollister has played in 11 of their 12 contests, contributing both on offense (three catches, 37 yards) and on special teams. He should see his role increase this week with starting tight end Rob Gronkowski suspended for Monday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. (Gronkowski is appealing the suspension.)

Thumbnail photos via David Butler II, Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports