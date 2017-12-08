Watch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Unveil His 2018 Fastenal NASCAR Paint Scheme

The Fastenal Ford’s makeover apparently went quite well.

Fastenal once again will serve as a primary sponsor of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Ford for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. And during a press event Thursday, the Roush Fenway Racing driver unveiled his car’s spiffy new look.

Check it out below:

And here’s the Fastenal scheme Stenhouse ran much of last season, his most successful Cup campaign yet:

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 30-year-old driver will look to build on a season that saw him pick up his first two cup victories. And he couldn’t have picked better tracks to earn them at, as he visited victory lane at both Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Stenhouse’s unveiling means both drivers in Roush’s Cup stable will have a new look next season. On Tuesday, Stenhouse’s RFR teammate Trevor Bayne revealed the aggressive new paint scheme for his No. 6 Advocare Ford.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images