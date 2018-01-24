2018 NBA All-Star Game Rosters: Russell Westbrook, Al Horford Among Reserves

Photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s time to meet your 2017-18 NBA All-Stars.

Last week the NBA announced the 10 starters who will take the floor at Staples Center on Feb. 18.

And Tuesday the rest of the rosters were announced with Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson headlining the Western Conference reserves.

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford made the Eastern Conference team.

In a bit of a shocker, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard grabbed a spot in the West over Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams.

Here is the full list of All-Star reserves:

Captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry will draft their teams and the results will be announced Thursday night.