NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon Headline 2018 Slam Dunk Contest

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game rosters were finalized Tuesday when the reserves were announced, but that wasn’t the only All-Star Game news that came out.

The participants for the 2018 NBA Dunk Contest were leaked Tuesday, as Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. reportedly are slated to compete, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania.

While this is a solid group of high-flyers, there were a couple notable names missing, including Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Although Smith reportedly has accepted the invitation, he shot down the report Tuesday.

Sorry guys but I have NOT been officially invited to the slam dunk contest. As stated previously, i would be honored to be apart of it. — Dennis Smith Jr. (@Dennis1SmithJr) January 23, 2018

Here’s a quick reminder of each player’s dunking prowess:

VICTOR OLADIPO

LARRY NANCE JR.

AARON GORDON

DENNIS SMITH JR.

Personally, our money is on Oladipo to take home the crown, but we expect all four players to put on a show at Staples Center.