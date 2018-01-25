Anders Bjork Called Up From AHL Following Brad Marchand’s Suspension

The Boston Bruins will be without their top scorer for the next few games after Brad Marchand was given a five-game suspension for elbowing New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson during Boston’s 3-2 win Tuesday.
In response, the B’s called up Anders Bjork from Providence to fill Marchand’s place. The 21-year-old winger has slashed 4-8-12 in 28 NHL games this season.
