Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lineups

The Boston Bruins will put their 18-game point streak on the line when they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden on Tuesday night.
It’s the only time, except for a potential Stanley Cup Final matchup, that the Ducks will come to Boston this season.
The Ducks have a four-game point streak of their own in Boston. They are 3-0-1 with a plus-6 goal differential in their last four trips to TD Garden.
The Bruins will be without top scorer Brad Marchand, who begins a five-game suspension Tuesday. The B’s also will give No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask a rest, which means backup Anton Khudobin will start between the pipes against the Ducks.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (29-10-8)
Danton Heinen–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner
Anders Bjork–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Anton Khudobin
ANAHEIM DUCKS (24-17-9)
Rickard Rakell–Ryan Getzlaf–Jakob Silfverberg
Andrew Cogliano–Ryan Kesler–J.T. Brown
Nick Ritchie–Adam Henrique–Ondrej Kase
Chris Wagner–Antoine Vermette–Corey Perry
Cam Fowler–Kevin Bieksa
Hampus Lindholm–Josh Manson
Francois Beauchemin–Brandon Montour
John Gibson
