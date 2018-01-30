Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lineups

Photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins will put their 18-game point streak on the line when they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

It’s the only time, except for a potential Stanley Cup Final matchup, that the Ducks will come to Boston this season.

The Ducks have a four-game point streak of their own in Boston. They are 3-0-1 with a plus-6 goal differential in their last four trips to TD Garden.

The Bruins will be without top scorer Brad Marchand, who begins a five-game suspension Tuesday. The B’s also will give No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask a rest, which means backup Anton Khudobin will start between the pipes against the Ducks.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (29-10-8)

Danton Heinen–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Spooner

Anders Bjork–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

ANAHEIM DUCKS (24-17-9)

Rickard Rakell–Ryan Getzlaf–Jakob Silfverberg

Andrew Cogliano–Ryan Kesler–J.T. Brown

Nick Ritchie–Adam Henrique–Ondrej Kase

Chris Wagner–Antoine Vermette–Corey Perry

Cam Fowler–Kevin Bieksa

Hampus Lindholm–Josh Manson

Francois Beauchemin–Brandon Montour

John Gibson