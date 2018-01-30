Ranking 15 Best Players Playing In Patriots Vs. Eagles Super Bowl LII

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

And the winner-take-all showdown will feature a whole bunch of talented players.

The Patriots are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since they accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004. They also can tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories with six.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are hoping to end the Patriots’ bid at history by pulling off an upset and winning their first Super Bowl title.

The Eagles made quick work of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, while the Patriots, who are no strangers to big comebacks, needed to come from behind to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

With both rosters stacked with talent, let’s look at the 15 best players — from either the Patriots or Eagles — playing in Super Bowl LII.