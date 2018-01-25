Super Bowl Bettor Picks Eagles Over Patriots In ‘Multimillion-Dollar’ Wager

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

At least one Super Bowl bettor is certain the Philadelphia Eagles will de-throne the New England Patriots.

MGM Grand Las Vegas Casino vice president of race and sports Jay Rood revealed to ESPN’s David Purdum on Wednesday a mystery bettor has made a “multimillion-dollar” wager on the Eagles to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Rood neither disclosed the amount of the bet nor the bettor’s identity but he claims it’s one of the largest reported wagers in the recent history of Nevada gambling. He only said the customer is known to him.

Sportsboks monitored by Oddshark.com installed the Patriots as early 5.5-point favorites on the Super Bowl odds.

But Rood said the MGM Grand has shifted its Super Bowl points spread from New England -5.5 to -4.5 and the money line from +180 to +170.

“Obviously, we’re pretty heavy Eagles now,” Rood said.

He also said most of the big bets have been on New England, but some have been wagered on the Eagles, too.

The Patriots and Eagles will face off Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., in Super Bowl LII.