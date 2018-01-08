Bill Belichick ‘Absolutely’ Intends To Be Patriots Head Coach Next Season

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Hopefully the New York Giants didn’t start cutting up team-branded hoodies for Bill Belichick.

Belichick said Monday on a conference call with the media he “absolutely” intends to be back as New England Patriots head coach next season.

It’s kind of amazing this is a story that needs to be written in the first place, but it stems from ESPN’s report on internal strife within the Patriots organization that speculated Belichick could leave after the season. Building on that, the New York Daily News reported Belichick had interest in filling the Giants’ head-coaching void.

“Right now, my interest is in trying to do the best I can for our football team to get ready for Saturday night against Tennessee,” Belichick said when asked about the Giants rumors.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said over the weekend he has no interest in trading the head coach, who reportedly has years left on his contract, to another team.