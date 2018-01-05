Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Robert Kraft React To ESPN Report Of Friction

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft released a statement in response to ESPN’s report of friction between the team’s power trio.

“For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship,” the statement reads. In recent days, tehre have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united.”

Based on that statement, it certainly doesn’t sound like Brady, Belichick or Kraft plan to leave the team after the 2017 season concludes.