Blake Griffin Learned He Was Being Traded To Pistons On Twitter

Photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images

One of the great things about the Internet is learning about professional sports transactions in real time.

Unless, of course, you’re one of the players involved in said transactions.

Blake Griffin was the centerpiece of a trade from his previous squad, the Los Angeles Clippers, to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The trade talks intensified pretty quickly, and within an hour from the original rumors breaking, Griffin had been acquired by Detroit.

And he found out just like the rest of us.

The 28-year-old admitted he learned about the deal on Twitter, according to ESPN. And though he was not necessarily mad about the trade, he wished the delivery of the news was a bit more personal.

“Basketball is a business, the NBA is a business, and they made a decision,” Griffin said, via ESPN. “The only thing I just wish I had known or had the opportunity to talk to somebody beforehand. Finding out through Twitter, through other people is a tough way to find out when you’ve been with a franchise for so long. But at the end of the day, basketball is a business, and I want to play where a team wants me. And that’s why I’m excited about being here.”

Griffin will continue to be in a fight for a playoff spot with the Pistons, who currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. On top of that, his addition certainly will make for quite the frontcourt as he plays alongside All-Star Andre Drummond.

But even if he is content with his new situation, no one came blame him for how he learned he was leaving the team he previously had spent his entire career with.