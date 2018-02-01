Bruins Pay Price After Falling Behind By Two Goals In Loss To Ducks

The Boston Bruins had made a bad habit in falling behind early in games, and they paid the price Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, ending their 18-game point streak.

The Ducks went ahead by two goals, creating an advantage that proved too much for the Bruins, and though those deficits have not fazed them much in the past, it is tough to constantly get out of a hole, as NESN Bruins analyst Andy Brickley points out.

