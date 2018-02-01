Roger Goodell Not Overreacting To Injury Data For ‘Thursday Night Football’

Drew Brees hit the nail on the head when he blasted “Thursday Night Football” for causing injuries earlier this season, but it doesn’t sound like NFL commissioner Roger Goodell plans to change the league’s scheduling practices.
A recent study published by NFL.com reported that there were 6.9 injuries per game on Thursday compared to 6.3 per game on Sunday during the 2017 season. But over the last four seasons, Thursday night games have averaged 5.7 injuries per game compared to 6.7 for every other day.
Goodell commented on the findings during the NFL’s Super Bowl press conference, and Brees and Richard Sherman aren’t going to like what he had to say.
“Out of those (four years),” Goodell said, per ESPN, “only this year slowed a slight uptick, which was not even statistically significant. If you take the (full) period, the injury rate is low. So we do not think that is something we need to overreact to.
“Obviously, most players don’t like the short week,” Goodell added, “but they sure do love the 10 days that come after it.”
The recent report on Thursday night games did not stop the NFL from reaching an agreement with FOX Sports for broadcasting rights over the next five years. The NFL is set to make $3.3 billion to continue the institution of “Thursday Night Football” through the 2022 campaign.
Sherman and Brees haven’t been the only players to blast the idea of playing on Thursday’s, as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin went as far as to say the practice should be illegal.
But as long as The Shield is making money there’s no reason to expect things to change.
