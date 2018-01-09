Cameron Jordan Trolls Cam Newton By Sending QB Wine After Saints’ Win

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers for the third time this season Sunday, eliminating their division rival from the playoffs with a 31-26 win in the NFC Wild Card Round.

And after the Saints advanced to the NFC Divisional Round to face the Minnesota Vikings, Jordan took the time to send Panthers quarterback Cam Newton some wine so he can enjoy his offseason.

We’re not sure there’s a better way to troll your opponent than sending him a bottle of wine with your name on it.

Jordan and Newton began exchanging words earlier this season when the California product criticized the quarterback’s wardrobe. This led Newton to say he would send Jordan “some sauce” if he gave him his address.

And after the Saints beat the Panthers on Sunday, Jordan told ESPN’s Mike Triplett he was going to give Newton a gift.

“You beat the Carolina Panthers three times in a year, I’m gonna have to send this guy a wine bottle. I appreciate him. So I’m gonna send him some sauce.”

We can’t wait for Newton’s response.