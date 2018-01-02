Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Plans To ‘Put On A Show’ Vs. Celtics In February

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas will make his season debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday which will cause him to sit out Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, as the Cavs don’t want him to play back-to-back games just yet.

But that’s OK with Thomas.

The star guard spoke to the media Monday about missing the game against his former team, promising to be ready for the teams’ next game Feb. 11 at TD Garden.

“It won’t be that tough ’cause I know where I am right now. I wouldn’t wanna put myself out there to just try to force it,” he told reporters Monday. “I can wait until February. I think we play them in February again. I can wait and put on a show then.”

Thomas was traded from the Celtics to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving in August after leading Boston to the Eastern Conference finals. He has been out since Game 3 of that series with a right hip injury.

The All-Star guard said he expects a warm reception when he returns to TD Garden, but the mood might be a little different if Thomas delivers on his plan to “put on a show.”