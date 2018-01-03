Between The Tackles: James Harrison’s Patriots Debut Couldn’t Have Gone Better

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

A motivated James Harrison is a dangerous James Harrison. The New England Patriots learned that Sunday when the outside linebacker, who had joined the team five days earlier, had two sacks, five tackles and a forced tackle in his team debut.

The Patriots put a lot on Harrison’s plate Week 17 against the New York Jets, and he devoured it all, standing out as a pass rusher, run defender and in coverage.

So, how will Harrison help the Patriots in the playoffs? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed that and much more in this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast.

Watch the full show above.