Eight Surprise Entrants We’d Like To See In 2018 Royal Rumble Match

This Sunday marks an important pit stop on the road to WrestleMania 34.

The 2018 Royal Rumble will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and there’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding this year’s pay-per-view event, which will feature both a men’s and a women’s over-the-top-rope battle royal.

This is the first time there will be a women’s Royal Rumble match, but the men’s version has been one of WWE’s most anticipated annual spectacles since 1988. The stakes — a title shot at WrestleMania — not only are high. But the 30-man throwdown typically involves several twists and turns, including a few surprise entrants.

Who will shock the world and return for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble? Well, we have a few guys in mind, and our list doesn’t even include Kurt Angle or Daniel Bryan, who are the general managers of “Raw” and “Smackdown,” respectively.