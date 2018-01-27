Why Migos’ New Album Might Be Good Omen For Patriots In Super Bowl LII

Photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Hip-hop fans might not be the only ones benefitting from Migos’ new project.

The Atlanta-based rap group on Friday released “Culture II,” their third studio album. And there’s a chance it dropped at the perfect time for the New England Patriots.

That’s because the Patriots and Migos have a uniquely intertwined history. It was nearly a year ago to the day that Migos released “Culture,” their second album, just about a week ahead of Super Bowl LI. New England, of course, beat Migos’ hometown team, the Falcons, in thrilling fashion to capture its fifth Lombardi Trophy.

But that’s not the only time a Migos record and Patriots championship aligned. The group’s first album, “Yung Rich Nation,” was released in July of 2015, five months after New England beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. So, if the Pats beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, New England will remain undefeated in Super Bowls in years Migos release an album.

We’ll have to wait and see if the football/hip-hop gods allow this trend to continue on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

