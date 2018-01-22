F1’s Carlos Sainz Jr. To Make Rally Debut On Stage His Father Dominated

Photo via Red Bull

Despite having a two-time world rally champion for a father, Carlos Sainz Jr. chose to pursue a career in Formula One after witnessing the success of fellow Spaniard, Fernando Alonso. But he’ll soon follow in the footsteps of the man who exposed him to racing in the first place.

Sainz is set to make his rallying debut Sunday on the Col de Braus powerstage of the Monte Carlo Rally — an event his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., won on three occasions, according to Motorsport.com. The Renault Sport F1 driver will tackle the 8.5-mile stage in a Renault Megane R.S. show car before the World Rally Championship regulars are let loose on the course.

“I’m really looking forward to experiencing Rally Monte Carlo for the first time,” Sainz said. “I’ve done a lot of practice with my dad — we have a rally car at home in the countryside, so we have done a lot of dirt stages with the car and I keep learning quite a lot.”

Muy contento de poder hacer un par de tramos de coche 0 en el rally de Monte Carlo a bordo del nuevo Megane @RenaultSport RS !! Por algo se empieza… 😜 // very happy to do a couple of stages as 0 car in the Monte Carlo rally with the new Megane RS. First of many? 😜 pic.twitter.com/1NDo4T0UzX — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 22, 2018

Although the 23-year-old has some experience behind the wheel of a rally car, and tutelage from one of the best in the business, he understands the tight mountain roads of Monte Carlo will present many new challenges.

“I’ve heard so much about it from my dad: how difficult the stages are, how the conditions can change in an instant from snow to rain or bright sunshine and, of course, how you need nerves of steel for some of those mountain passes and hairpins!” Sainz told Motorsport.com.

The news of Sainz Jr.’s one-off rally drive comes just one day after Sainz Sr., 55, won the Dakar Rally for the second time in his career.