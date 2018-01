Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday, and the second game of the day might end up being the best matchup of the Wild Card Round.

The NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams are hosting the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons in what could be an exciting, high-scoring affair.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. Falcons online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports