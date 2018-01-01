Here’s Last Time Jimmy Garoppolo Lost Game As Starting Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t lost a game in quite some time.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback capped off a stellar 2017 season Sunday when he beat the Los Angeles Rams 34-13 to improve to 5-0 as the 49ers starter.

In fact, Garoppolo has yet to lose as an NFL starting quarterback, as he went 2-0 for the New England Patriots in 2016.

So when was the last time Garoppolo lost a game that he started? You have to go all the way back to Dec. 14, 2013, in the FCS quarterfinals.

Garoppolo and the Eastern Illinois Panthers fell 49-39 to the Towson Tigers to end the star signal-caller’s collegiate career.

Jimmy G went 38-for-50 for 321 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but everything has worked out for him since, as he looks like an elite NFL quarterback after seven career starts.

