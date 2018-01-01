Bills Hilariously Thank Bengals For Helping To End Lengthy Playoff Drought

The Buffalo Bills are more than appreciative of the help they received Sunday afternoon.

After scrapping out a 22-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Bills needed a Cincinnati Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens in order to clinch a playoff berth. While the idea of a Bengals victory seemed bleak as the Week 17 game wound down, Cincinnati pulled off a stunner by shocking the Ravens with a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of play.

Not long after the Bengals’ win, Buffalo issued a sincere thank you to the AFC North club via Twitter, which included an offering of the city’s finest delicacy.

And it appears Cincinnati likes the sound of the Bills’ gift.

Considering the Bengals’ assistance helped snap a 19-year postseason drought, we have a feeling the Bills will be willing to provide any number of wings imaginable.

