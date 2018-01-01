Browns React To Winless 2017 Season With Incredibly Sad Tweet

Dec. 24, 2016.

That’s the last time the Cleveland Browns won a football game.

After a posting an abysmal 1-15 record in the 2016 campaign, the Browns somehow managed to regress in 2017, capping off a winless season with a 28-24 loss to the shorthanded Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Cleveland can find solace in its dreadful season knowing it will own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. But as manifested in their tweet after their final loss of 2017, the Browns have become alarmingly familiar with defeat.

Yikes.

While football fans typically only root for their favorite team, we have a feeling NFL fanatics would sympathetically rejoice with the Browns if/ (maybe) when they get back in the win column next season.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images