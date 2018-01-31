How Bill Belichick, Alex Guerrero Reacted To ESPN’s Story On Patriots Rift

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bill Belichick reportedly reduced Alex Guerrero’s access to the New England Patriots this season, but it seems the head coach and Tom Brady’s personal trainer still get along swimmingly.

WEEI’s Kirk Minihane found Guerrero in the Mall of America during Super Bowl LII week and spoke to him at length. The Patriots are staying at the JW Marriott attached to the mall before their Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Guerrero likely is in town to work with Brady and other Patriots players.

Just ordered my first cookie dough bowl in my life and who do I run into 10 seconds later? We talked for about 20 minutes — full details tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RFR8GxEWS9 — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) January 31, 2018

Guerrero told Minihane that after ESPN published their report about friction within the Patriots’ organization, Belichick high-fived him and said, laughing, “We made news!”

Guerrero also told Minihane he and Belichick have “no issues at all.”

Guerrero is still seen around Gillette Stadium, but he reportedly had his access revoked from the Patriots’ sideline and team plane.