How Isaiah Thomas Helped Jaylen Brown After Celtics Star’s Friend Died

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

In one form or another, Isaiah Thomas clearly held some resentment for the Boston Celtics after they traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. And he probably still does.

But when one of his former teammates was in need, Thomas was quick to come to his aid.

In November, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown endured the death of one of his best friends, Trevin Steede. And although Brown turned in a signature performance against the Golden State Warriors the day after Steede died, the 21-year-old obviously was still hurting. He even had to miss a game against the Indiana Pacers after attending Steede’s funeral.

And during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Thursday, Celtics present of basketball operations Danny Ainge revealed that Brown received comfort from Thomas, whose sister, Chyna Thomas, died in April 2017.

“In November, I sent (Thomas) a text thanking him for his help with Jaylen, when Jaylen lost his friend,” Ainge said. “Isaiah had reached out to Jaylen and had given him some help, and just talked with him as his as a friend, and someone who’s been through this before — lost a loved one.

“And I just wrote a note of appreciation to Isaiah.”

A lot of people — especially Thomas — have said a lot of things since Boston shipped him to Cleveland in August. But it’s important to remember that Thomas isn’t kidding when he says he “loves” his former team and teammates.