NASCAR Driver AJ Allmendinger’s Cat Apparently Really Good At iPad Games

Photo via Twitter/@tickles_thecat

Some drivers use their tablets as a way to unwind between stints on the track. If AJ Allmendinger wants to use his during this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, however, he might have to fight his cat for it.

Mr. Tickles — Allmendinger’s cat, which has its own Twitter account — tweeted a video Thursday that shows him hogging his owner’s iPad while going ham on a virtual koi pond.

But Mr. Tickles isn’t just desperately trying to people. The game he was playing, titled “Cat Fishing,” apparently is designed to be used by pets, according to For The Win.

Allmendinger’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series efforts don’t get underway until Feb. 18’s Daytona 500, but the 36-year-old will be back in action this month. He first will take part in the Roar Before the 24 from Jan. 5-7, before wheeling the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 in the Jan. 27-28 Rolex 24 at Daytona for Michael Shank Racing.