Is Josh McDaniels Or Matt Patricia More Important To Patriots’ Success?

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be hot commodities on the NFL coaching carousel, as both reportedly are expected to interview for open head coaching jobs during the Patriots’ first-round bye week.

Patricia is expected to interview for the Detroit Lions opening, while McDaniels has been mentioned in connection with a multitude of jobs, including the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

Former Patriots offensive lineman Jermaine Wiggins joined Jahmai Webster to break down the importance of both Patricia and McDaniels to New England, and he concluded that McDaniels is more important to the team’s current success.

