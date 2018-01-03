NBA

Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Thanks Fans For Unforgettable Reception In Season Debut

by on Wed, Jan 3, 2018 at 10:25AM
2,719
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas and Portland Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Cleveland Cavaliers fans didn’t wait long to make Isaiah Thomas feel special.

The Cavs guard thanked fans for the standing ovations they gave him Tuesday night during his debut with the team following seven months on the sidelines due to a hip injury. Thomas used tweeted his “thank you” to Cavs fans early Wednesday morning.

The Cavs acquired Thomas, other players and draft picks from the Boston Celtics last offseason in the blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, but the injury forced NBA fans had to wait until Tuesday to see the dynamic guard in action with Cleveland.

Thomas scored 17 points and added three assists in just 19 minutes in the Cavs’ 127-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

So far, so good.

