Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Thanks Fans For Unforgettable Reception In Season Debut

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Cleveland Cavaliers fans didn’t wait long to make Isaiah Thomas feel special.

The Cavs guard thanked fans for the standing ovations they gave him Tuesday night during his debut with the team following seven months on the sidelines due to a hip injury. Thomas used tweeted his “thank you” to Cavs fans early Wednesday morning.

Damn that felt good!!! God is so good. Truly blessed to be able to be on the court again competing for something. Great team win and thank you for all the love and support during these tough 7 months that I’ve been out. I’m finally back and it feels so good #ThatSLOWgrind — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2018

Cleveland, thank you!!!! Tonight was a very special night for me and y’all made it what it was with the love y’all showed me when I checked in the game. I will always remember tonight. Now let’s keep building, this is only the beginning! #ThatSLOWgrind — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2018

The Cavs acquired Thomas, other players and draft picks from the Boston Celtics last offseason in the blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, but the injury forced NBA fans had to wait until Tuesday to see the dynamic guard in action with Cleveland.

Thomas scored 17 points and added three assists in just 19 minutes in the Cavs’ 127-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

So far, so good.