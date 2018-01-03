Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Thanks Fans For Unforgettable Reception In Season Debut

Cleveland Cavaliers fans didn’t wait long to make Isaiah Thomas feel special.
The Cavs guard thanked fans for the standing ovations they gave him Tuesday night during his debut with the team following seven months on the sidelines due to a hip injury. Thomas used tweeted his “thank you” to Cavs fans early Wednesday morning.
The Cavs acquired Thomas, other players and draft picks from the Boston Celtics last offseason in the blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, but the injury forced NBA fans had to wait until Tuesday to see the dynamic guard in action with Cleveland.
Thomas scored 17 points and added three assists in just 19 minutes in the Cavs’ 127-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
So far, so good.
