Jacksonville First-Graders Give Jaguars Advice On How To Beat Patriots

The New England Patriots are huge favorites going into this Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium, but the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t going to just roll over, especially now that they’ve received a little expert advice.

A group of first-graders from the Bolles School in Jacksonville sent Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone a folder filled with messages and words of encouragement ahead of the team’s showdown with the Patriots in Foxboro. Marrone brought the folder to his news conference Thursday.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the important pearls of wisdom the Jags received:

Pretty adorable school report in the hands of Jaguars coach Doug Marrone: "Dear Jags, Want to beat the Patriots? Here’s how…. Advice from your #1 fans in Bolles First Grade." pic.twitter.com/sMpbB7u7lI — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 18, 2018

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone got some advice on how to beat the Patriots _ from some helpful first-graders. More from @apmarklong: https://t.co/X53aCweGsr pic.twitter.com/pDrvEES9EJ — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 18, 2018

So some first graders from a Jacksonville school have some advice for the Jaguars on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/SWDOXIaWpq — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) January 18, 2018

Advice for @jaguars on how to beat the Patriots, from @BollesSchool first graders: “Don’t be nervous.” “Eat lots of chicken” “Sack Tom Brady” & “Run fast and have fun”. Letters will be delivered to team tomorrow by fmr. Jag Jeff Lageman. #DTWD @ActionNewsJax #JagsvsPats pic.twitter.com/tRSytQnVqM — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) January 18, 2018

My favorite advice to @Jaguars from 1st grader..”never give up…teamwork makes the dream work.” That’s a mantra of ours @ActionNewsJax @PascaleHead pic.twitter.com/4hUDwQuGrR — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) January 18, 2018

We have to admit, this is some good advice. Maybe the Jaguars shouldn’t have let the cat out of the bag, though. Now, Bill Belichick can look at these notes and adjust accordingly for Sunday.