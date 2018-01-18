Jacksonville First-Graders Give Jaguars Advice On How To Beat Patriots

The New England Patriots are huge favorites going into this Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium, but the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t going to just roll over, especially now that they’ve received a little expert advice.
A group of first-graders from the Bolles School in Jacksonville sent Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone a folder filled with messages and words of encouragement ahead of the team’s showdown with the Patriots in Foxboro. Marrone brought the folder to his news conference Thursday.
Here’s a glimpse of some of the important pearls of wisdom the Jags received:
We have to admit, this is some good advice. Maybe the Jaguars shouldn’t have let the cat out of the bag, though. Now, Bill Belichick can look at these notes and adjust accordingly for Sunday.
