Jalen Ramsey Guarantees Jaguars’ Win Over Patriots, Super Bowl Victory

The Jacksonville Jaguars, and Jalen Ramsey in particular, are ready for their date with the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

At least, they sure think they are.

Ramsey and the Jaguars stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 in their AFC Divisional Round matchup Sunday. After the win, the All-Pro cornerback ripped the overconfident Steelers, who assumed they would walk over the Jags en route to an AFC title game rematch with the Patriots.

Once the Jaguars returned home, the team was greeted by a host of fans at EverBank Field. Ramsey then made a bold claim to Jags Nation, promising a win in Foxboro, Mass., and then a Super Bowl title.

Take a listen, but the video comes with a NSFW warning for language:

"We goin' to the Super Bowl. AND we gon' win that b—h" — Jalen Ramsey to the crowd of Jaguars fans at EverBank Field pic.twitter.com/fE2jSx3Pj1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 15, 2018

What possibly could go wrong?

Afterall, almost every team that’s guaranteed a victory has gone on to back up their proclamation, right?

Jags fans also chanted “We Want Brady!” after the win in Pittsburgh, and get Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots they will.

Ramsey and the Jags’ physical defense will have to do a lot more than talk trash to slow down the defending champions, however. While Rex Ryan thinks they might be able to do it, the rest of the sports world will count the Jags as heavy underdogs next Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Good luck, Jalen.