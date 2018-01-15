Steelers Fan Destroys TV In Hilarious Meltdown After Loss To Jaguars

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans appeared confident they would roll over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday en route to a date with the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

But, as you well know, the Jaguars stunned the Steelers with a 45-42 victory at Heinz Field.

The Jags’ monumental win led to a lot of trash talk from Jacksonville’s locker room, and, of course, caused a few meltdowns from Steeler Nation.

One of which came when one diehard fan elected to hurl his television out of his apartment and onto a bike rack below.

Take a look but the video comes with a NSFW warning for language:

Todd Haley owes this man a new television @LacesOutShow pic.twitter.com/KCa5EcCrYG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2018

It seems that this Terrible Towel-waving member of The Steel Curtain had the same thought that Mike Mitchell and Le’Veon Bell did heading into Sunday’s game at Heinz Field — it was a foregone conclusion they would be heading to Foxboro, Mass.

But as Jalen Ramsey kindly reminded the Steelers after the game, the Jags stomped them in Week 5 and did so again Sunday.