James Harrison, Danny Amendola Swap Jerseys For Super Bowl Media Session

Photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — James Harrison and Danny Amendola had a bit of fashion-related fun during Wednesday’s Super Bowl LII media session.

The insanely muscular linebacker and the small, shifty wide receiver switched jerseys before the Patriots addressed reporters at the Mall of America, with Harrison wearing Amendola’s No. 80 and Amendola sporting Harrison’s No. 92.

James Harrison weighs 242 pounds. Danny Amendola weighs 190 pounds. They wore each other’s jersey today. pic.twitter.com/eIt0ZoyU05 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 1, 2018

For context, Harrison is listed at 242 pounds. Amendola weighs 190.

“(Harrison) is my favorite player,” said Amendola, who joked that he’s “working on” getting the 39-year-old’s autograph. “He’s a beast.”

Harrison, whose immense biceps threatened to tear Amendola’s jersey in two, channeled his inner Ivan Drago when asked about the swap.

“If it rips, it rips,” he said, via CBS Boston Sports. “No, they’re going to help me get it off, the same way they helped me get it on.”

Deebo or Dola? pic.twitter.com/xhy3JoxFVk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2018

Amendola, one of the stars of the Patriots’ playoff run, is preparing to play in his third Super Bowl with New England. Harrison, who signed with the Patriots in December, appeared in three during his 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.