Why Danny Amendola Drew Comparison To Raccoon From Mike Leach

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola can leap 12-foot fences in a single bound.

OK, maybe he still has to scale them, but Amendola’s ability to climb a fence still impressed his head coach at Texas Tech, Mike Leach, enough to compare the receiver to a raccoon. So, apparently the Patriots’ receiving corps has a squirrel in Julian Edelman and a raccoon in Amendola.

Amendola’s raccoon-like climbing ability, the Super Bowl LII experience at the Mall of America and much more were discussed on Episode 2 of Doug’s Buds with NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti. They also reviewed some Sour Patch Kids candy.

