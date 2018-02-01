Why Danny Amendola Drew Comparison To Raccoon From Mike Leach

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola can leap 12-foot fences in a single bound.
OK, maybe he still has to scale them, but Amendola’s ability to climb a fence still impressed his head coach at Texas Tech, Mike Leach, enough to compare the receiver to a raccoon. So, apparently the Patriots’ receiving corps has a squirrel in Julian Edelman and a raccoon in Amendola.
Amendola’s raccoon-like climbing ability, the Super Bowl LII experience at the Mall of America and much more were discussed on Episode 2 of Doug’s Buds with NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti. They also reviewed some Sour Patch Kids candy.
Watch the video above and read Princiotti’s story about Amendola here.
