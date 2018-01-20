Jets’ Austin Seferian-Jenkins Celebrates Sobriety With Inspiring Message

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

Austin Seferian-Jenkins reached a milestone Saturday that few people in his position ever reach.

The New York Jets tight end candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol throughout the 2017 season, which was a breakout campaign for the 25-year-old. But Saturday marked Seferian-Jenkins’ 365 consecutive day being sober, and he celebrated the achievement with a lengthy, though inspiring message on Instagram.

Read Seferian-Jenkins’ full statement below:

Good stuff.

Let’s hope Seferian-Jenkins remains on his current path, and continues to set a strong example for everyone struggling with addiction.