Jets’ Austin Seferian-Jenkins Celebrates Sobriety With Inspiring Message

Austin Seferian-Jenkins reached a milestone Saturday that few people in his position ever reach.
The New York Jets tight end candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol throughout the 2017 season, which was a breakout campaign for the 25-year-old. But Saturday marked Seferian-Jenkins’ 365 consecutive day being sober, and he celebrated the achievement with a lengthy, though inspiring message on Instagram.
Read Seferian-Jenkins’ full statement below:
Reflect. A word I became so familiar with 365 days ago. I had to reflect and evaluate where I was in my life. Reflect on where I wanted to be: as a brother, a son, an athlete, but most importantly a person in this world. 365 days ago I had to come to the realization that what I was doing was never going to reflect who I knew I was meant to be if I didn’t change. Seeing the reflection of myself in the mirror and asking myself, are you ready for this change? I wrote the numbers 1 through 365 down on a piece of paper as a countdown. Giving myself the reminder that I needed to take one day at a time. That it was a journey not just a chapter in a story. I reflected on all those that I had hurt and the person who I had been hurting the most through it all, myself. Each day I would put an X through the day of sobriety I was on. Today, number 365. I can’t help to reflect on all the days that brought me to this moment. To few people who have been by my side through it all. My Mom for her endless amounts of prayers and encouragement when I needed it most. My family for their support through the most pressing times. My @nyjets Coaches and Teammates I could never repay them for their belief in me, not as an athlete but as a human. My friends who knew when to keep me in line and would keep me constant. The fans from all over the world who although I may not have responded, their stories of being sober inspire me more than words can describe. And as I put the final X through number 365 I did the same thing when I started this journey; reflect. Reflect on all the blessings that I have. Reflect on the fact that I’m not the only one out there battling this and I’m not alone. Reflect that I have a platform that has allowed me to inspire and be an example. Reflect on the next 365 days of continuing to be sober! . . 📸: @sam.maller . #365 #Complete #Sobriety #MyThoughts #MyWords #Growth #Blessed #Thankful #LaserFocus #ODAAT
Good stuff.
Let’s hope Seferian-Jenkins remains on his current path, and continues to set a strong example for everyone struggling with addiction.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP