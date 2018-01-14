Lane Johnson Trolls Eagles’ Doubters With Dog Mask After Win Vs. Falcons

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Lane Johnson has a message for the Philadelphia Eagles’ doubters and he brought a prop in order to get his point across.

The Eagles became the first No. 1 seed to open as underdogs to a No. 6 seed in NFL history when oddsmakers instilled them as 2.5-point underdogs to the Atlanta Falcons ahead of Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

And after Philadelphia pulled out a 15-10 win over Matt Ryan and Co., Johnson put on a dog mask to mock all those who picked the Falcons to topple them on their way to a second straight NFC crown.

#Eagles Right Tackle Lane Jones wearing a wolf mask pic.twitter.com/T1wHXveqdj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 14, 2018

Message received loud and clear.

The Eagles will host the winner of the New Orleans Saints-Minnesota Vikings next week in the NFC Championship Game.