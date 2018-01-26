LeGarrette Blount Sends Direct Shot At Patriots Ahead Of Super Bowl LII

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

LeGarrette Blount isn’t concerned with playing nice with his former team.

Blount, who spent parts of three seasons with the New England Patriots, will go up against his old club when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Pats in Super Bowl LII.

Blount likely still is friends with several members of New England’s current roster. In fact, several Patriots already have joked about their readiness to talk trash to Blount on Feb. 4. But Blount is maintaining a different tone, one that purely is business.

“Straight enemy mode,” Blount told ESPN’s Tim McManus. “Ain’t no friends, no homies, none of that. We know what we’re going to do; they know what they’re going to do. We’ve got the same goal in mind. It ain’t no hard feelings. It just is what it is.”

The veteran running back experienced great success during his time in New England. He set career highs in rushing yards (1,161) and touchdowns (18) last season, and he has two Super Bowl rings to show for his stint with the Patriots. But that’s all in the past, and Blunt solely is focused on helping the Eagles win their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

“I don’t play for the Patriots anymore. I don’t watch the Patriots, I don’t care about the Patriots,” he said. “I focus on what we need to do to put us in the best position to win this game. I had a great time there last year, but last year is last year.”

It’s clear tensions will be running high when the Eagles and Patriots take the U.S. Bank Stadium field to fight for football’s highest honor.